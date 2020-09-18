Wynn Resorts reports more than 500 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts Las Vegas is reporting there have been 548 positive cases of COVID-19 among employees leading up to and after the reopening of the property.

According to a news release from Wynn Resorts, the company has made a commitment to being transparent with its COVID-19 testing results to keep guests and employees informed.

The updated results of its testing an contact tracing program show that 15,051 employees have been tested. Fifty-one showed positive prior to the resort reopening on June 4. Another 497 cases were identified post-opening. Wynn Resorts said it has a 3.6% positivity rate which is “well below the US national average.”

“The Company has continued to see a significant downward trend in virus positivity rates since it began its multi-faceted Pre-employment and Surveillance Testing Programs. In fact, in the recent round of Surveillance Testing conducted on September 11, only one out of 285 employees tested positive.” Wynn Las Vegas news release

The company said it’s dedicated 10 employees full-time to contact tracing for positive employees and its findings show that 98% of the employees contracted the virus outside of work. The company continues to test as many 700 employees every two weeks to identify employees who may be asymptomatic.

More than 500,000 guests have stayed at the property since it reopened. Wynn Resorts said there have been six guests who tested positive. Those guests either had symptoms said they had a possible exposure and were tested.

Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts said, “Our goal, by implementing our Surveillance Testing Program and establishing a robust in-house contact tracing effort, is to make Wynn Las Vegas the safest place our guests and employees can go outside of their own homes.”

