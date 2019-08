On Monday, August 12, 2019, at approximately 11:16 p.m., a female vandalized a sand sculpture in the lobby of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel while another female recorded the incident on a cellular phone. Both females then fled in an unknown direction.

Jill Harris, one of the owners of Sandsational, told us that her partner Thomas Koet is in Hawaii and will repair the sculpture on Friday.

If you know the suspect in the videos, please call the Honolulu Police Department with information.