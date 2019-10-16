Woman turns herself in after hit and run of a little girl in Laie

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 64-year-old woman turned herself in after hitting a little girl in Laie, leaving her in critical condition.

The six-year-old was riding her bike when she was struck by a white-colored SUV. She is recovering in the hospital.

Olivia Numanga was riding her bike with some friends outside her Puuahi Street home just before sunset on Friday, October 11, when she was struck by a white SUV.

On Monday, October 14, the suspect, a Hauula woman, turned herself into the police and was arrested without incident.

A Mitsubishi SUV was also taken from the Hauula area.