Woman rescued off of Kaena Point, her companion not yet found

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman was rescued off of Kaena Point at Moi Hole on Sunday, December 1, around 5:15 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Ocean Safety received reports of two swimmers in distress at Moi Hole and responded to the scene.

Lifeguards were able to rescue a 21-year-old woman from the ocean and brought her to shore where cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support treatment and transported her to an emergency room in critical condition.

Both HFD and Ocean Safety continued their search for the woman’s companion, who is said to be a 19-year-old man. But responders were not able to find him.

Due to weather and lighting conditions at 7:15 p.m., Ocean Safety and HFD will suspend their search, according to officials.

HFD said that they will continue search efforts at first light on Monday, December 2.