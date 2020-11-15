Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Nanakuli

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Haleakala Avenue on Nov. 13.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Officials say the accident occurred around 9:15 p.m., and the female victim has not yet been identified. She was walking against a “do not walk” sign, according to officials.

The victim was taken to a local trauma hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

Hawaii residents — including Ed Werner, a Nanakuli man who lost his son in 2016 due to a drunken hit-and-run — say this could have been prevented.

“For me, I know what the family going through that lost their loved ones. And this is 100% preventable. Everybody gotta be akamai, and respect the road, you know.” Ed Werner

A local representative is joining Warner in advocating for increased awareness among drivers.

“It’s devastating and upsetting at the same time. It’s something that could have been prevented, you know, if we have a more responsible driver,” said Rep. Stacelynn Eli. “But just devastating because this is not the first time that we’ve had to experinece this, especially with Uncle Eddie and his ohana.”

The driver in the Nov. 13 accident is a 36-year-old Kapolei woman who was arrested for negligent homicide and driving under the influence.