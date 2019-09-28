Woman charged after befriending elderly woman and stealing her money

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police arrested a 23-year-old woman with an array of financial crimes.

Police say that Courtney joseph befriended a 72-year-old woman, who is bedridden, and stole her credit card. She then used it to make multiple purchases.

Joseph’s friend is the victim’s caretaker. Joseph would occasionally accompany her friend to the victim’s home. Following her crimes, Joseph was charged with fraud, credit card fraud, identity theft, and theft.

She remains in custody on $105,000 bail.