HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police were also called to a building on School Street Thursday afternoon, Aug. 8.

Witnesses say a woman barricaded herself inside a unit, armed with large knives.

“This lady yelling and making a lot of noise and waving that knife around two knives, I guess a butcher and kitchen knife kinda banging around and causing a commotion,” said Keith Kugiyama, who works nearby

Witnesses say police had the situation under control.