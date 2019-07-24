Wolfhounds host orphans from Japan for annual visit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Children from an orphanage in Osaka, Japan are getting the trip of a life time.

Soldiers from the 27th infrantry regiment who are nicknamed the Wolfhounds are welcoming the kids into their ohana here in Hawaii.

It’s been a tradition for the last 62 years.

It’s a trip these kids will never forget.

“I’m am very happy to come to Hawaii,” said Mako.

Four kids from Holy Family Homes orphange in Osaka, Japan are spending a week in paradise.

“This relationship isn’t only important for the Holy Family Homes but more so how much of an impact it has on our soldiers,” said Lt. Matthew Lee.

During the trip, these children aren’t orphans but they’re a part of a soldier’s family.

Sgt. First Class Frankie Aguirre is hosting two boys.

“Knowing the story, the background behind it, it gives you motivation, it just makes you want to help out,” said Aguirre.

The relationship between the soldiers and the orphanage dates back 70 years.

“It’s hard to believe this amazing legacy started in osaka in 1949,” said Lt. Colonel Matthew Lee. “One look into their eyes and you will see the love and friendship every kid needs and deserves.”

That love from the soldiers transformed Chistopher Liu’s life.

He and his brother used to live in the orphange.

But thanks to the Woldfhounds, they found him a family to adopt them in Hawaii.

“They do more than just help with the adoption process,” said Christopher Liu. “They make a better life for even the people that are still in the orphanage.”

The host families are excited about carrying on the tradition.

“It’ll be fun to have more kids in the house,” said Aguirre.