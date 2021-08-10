Witnesses to Waianae murder of Santos “Sonny” Ragojo wanted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department need your help with a murder investigation in Waianae.

Police say on July 31 human remains were found on an abandoned property on Hakalina Road.

They’ve been identified as 45-year-old Santos “Sonny” Ragojo.

Police opened a murder in the second degree case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

