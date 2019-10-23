Witnesses sought in kidnapping incident

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating witnesses or other additional information to a kidnapping incident that occurred in the Waipahu area.

On October 22, 2019 at about 12:00 p.m., several unknown males wearing blue bandanas over their faces assaulted a victim at a Waipahu Townhouse complex and forced the victim into a vehicle. Anyone who recalls seeing a red Ford Explorer, with State of Hawaii license plate TFB 979 is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to

www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.