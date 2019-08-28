Witness testifies Armitage said ‘You’ve got to get me out of here’ after 2016 hit and run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “You’ve got to get me out of here.” That’s what one witness said Myisha Armitage told him after she allegedly hit and killed Kaulana Werner in April 2016.

Armitage is on trial for negligent homicide.

Two of the men who were with armitage the night she allegedly hit Kaulana Werner testified in court Tuesday.

One painted a picture of a woman with little remorse who tried to flee the scene, and the other says that they had been drinking heavily before the accident that night.

“She said no. You got to get me out of here,” said Joshua Wakinekona.

Wakinekona was with Myisha Armitage on the night Kaulana Werner was hit in April 2016.

The two met up, and Armitage was following Wakinekona as they both drove along Farrington highway.

According to witnesses both were speeding.

Wakinekona says he pulled over after losing sight of Armitage.

“These I was looking at the vehicle and seen the smash and the hole in the windshield,” said witness Joshua Wakinekona. “I said, ‘What happened?’ I see the airbag deployed. I said ‘What happened?’ She said ‘I don’t know.'”

Wakinekona saw the damage but says he didn’t realize a person had been hit.

“I was being told we need to get out of here,” said Wakinekona.

“Who told you that?” asked prosecutor Duane Kokesch.

“Myisha,” said Wakinekona.

Wakinekona admitted to towing her car about 30 yards off of the road.

That’s when he said another car pulled up and told them that Werner was dead on the side of the road.

Armitages ex-boyfriend also testified.

He says that he had been drinking with her before the crash that evening.

“So you had my tais at Monkey Pod. That’s two shots each?” prosecutor Duane Kokesch asked.

“Yes,” said Gage.

And a police officer who administered the field sobriety test said Armitage was ‘swaying like a tree in the wind.’

The trial will resume Wednesday morning.

There is a possibility Myisha Armitage may take the stand.