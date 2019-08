HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city expanded several Windward Oahu bus routes and the changes began Sunday, Aug. 18.

The improved service will better connect Windward Oahu neighborhoods to major shopping, education and recreation areas.

Buses have mainly used the Pali Highway to get to the Windward side, but the expansion will now use the Likelike Highway as well.

The changes will also make it easier to travel between Kailua and Kaneohe.

Similar improvements are coming next to Leeward Oahu.