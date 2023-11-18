HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Transportation has reopened the Wilson Tunnel’s Honolulu-bound routes as of 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Both of Likelike Highway’s town-bound lanes were closed on Nov. 9 in response to a routine inspection that uncovered fractured ceiling rods.

Twenty-five new ceiling rods were replaced during the time of the temporary closure.

A single lane was open on weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.