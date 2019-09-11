Are you the clucky one for Colonel Sanders in KFC’s new dating simulation game?

It’s the dating game that you didn’t know that you needed.

Popular food chain Kentucky Friend Chicken is releasing “I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Linken’ Good Dating Simulator” that follows a culinary student who tries to date their classmate, Colonel Sanders.

Every decision in the game counts as the player navigates throughout their journey in the game.

The official KFC Twitter account took to social media to confirm the project with indie game developer Psypop.

The rumors are true, we are making a game where you can date Colonel Sanders. Give us a few weeks… we’re still coding some chicken. Available Sept. 24th on Steam. — KFC (@kfc) September 11, 2019

The game is set to release on Sept. 24 on Steam, a platform that allows players to download video games on their computers. The dating sim will be free of purchase and will only be available for PC and Mac OS X computers.

It might seem bizarre for KFC to pull a move like this, but it’s not their first time dabbling into the gaming community. In August 2018, they launched an official KFC Gaming Twitter account and have been involved in gaming-related projects since then.

To watch the game trailer, click here.