Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir glass cooktops recalled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Glass cooktops with touch controls from Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir are being recalled, according to the Consumer Production Safety Commission.

The CPSC says that these products have been turning on by themselves, as well as posing burn and fire hazards.

They were recalled Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves. This resulted in 14 reports, including 13 in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire, including one report of property damage. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.

About 26,300 units were sold. 2,800 units were also sold in Canada and 128 units in Mexico.

The items were manufactured from Dec. 2016 through July 2019. The

The brand name is printed on the cooktop and the model number and serial numbers are printed on the underside of the cooktop. The model numbers beginning with K are KitchenAid models, the model numbers beginning with W are Whirlpool models, and the model numbers beginning with J are JennAir models.

Model Numbers Radiant Model Numbers Begin With: KCES950HSS KCES950HBL KCES956HSS KCES956HBL WCE97US0HS WCE97US0HB WCE97US6HS WCE97US6HB JEC4430HS JEC4430HB JEC4536HS JEC4536HB JEC4424HB