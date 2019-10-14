When it comes to food, it turns out millennial’s are only in it for social media

According to a new “OnePoll” survey of two thousand adults, young people love Italian food.

In fact, about 75 percent of people between the ages of 22 and 35 say the carb heavy cuisine is their favorite.

This is compared to only 42 percent of the baby boomer generation.

However, some millennial’s are just interested in pizza, pasta and bread for its photogenic qualities.

About one in 10 young adults admit they only eat the food because it looks good on Instagram.

About 41% percent of those polled say pizza is the best meal to post to social media.

