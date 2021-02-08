What’s open and closed in Honolulu on Presidents Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed in observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 15.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations include:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Saturday schedule. Click here for route and schedule information.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open.

Parks and botanical gardens are open. Click here for park use guidelines.

Municipal golf courses are open. Click here for revised play information.

The Honolulu Zoo is open.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers are closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect: