What you need to know before heading to Hawai’i Football season opener on Saturday

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII VS UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019

KICK OFF 4:30PM TURNSTILES OPEN 3:00PM

PARKING. TRAFFIC. AND ALL THE ACTIVITIES YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

TRAFFIC & PARKING

Traffic is expected for this week’s season opener. Plan ahead, arrive early and consider all transportation options available for you. For live updates on traffic and parking, follow us on Facebook @AlohaStadiumHawaii and Twitter @AlohaStadiumHI.

STADIUM PARKING

Please allow ample time to find parking. Parking attendants will be onsite to assist with finding open spaces.

Expect delays when exiting the stadium. Police checks and other situations may come up where patrons will have to be rerouted to another exit gate.

PARKING GATE OPENING TIMES Parking Fee: $8.00 cars, $31 for buses and limos (cash only)

Parking Gates 3 (Halawa) & 4 (Lower Salt Lake) – open at 11:30 a.m.

UH Reserved, Parking Gate 1 (Main Salt Lake), Parking Gate 2 (North Kamehameha) – open at 12:30 p.m.

INCOMING TRAFFIC & PARKING

Entrance through Parking Gate 1 (Main Salt Lake) – ADA, Bus Lot and Sections 1-7 only (PASSES ONLY); Use Kamehameha Highway or Salt Lake Blvd. AVOID Kahuapaani St.



Entrance through Parking Gate 2 (North Kamehameha) – Parking Sections 8-14 only (PASSES ONLY); Use Kamehameha Highway. AVOID Kahuapaani St.



PUBLIC PARKING Entrance through Parking Gate 3 (Halawa) – Upper and Lower Halawa parking lots only (PUBLIC PARKING); Use Kahuapaani St. only.



PUBLIC PARKING Entrance through Parking Gate 4 (Lower Salt Lake) – Upper and Lower Halawa parking lots only (PUBLIC PARKING); Use Kahuapaani St. only.



Entrance through Business Access Gate – Upper Halawa Reserved (PASSES ONLY); Use Salt Lake Blvd. or Kahuapaani St.

ADA Parking: Please use the Main Salt Lake Stadium Entrance. Limited stalls available at parking sections 2AB, 3AB, 6A, 9A, and 13A, Upper Halawa Lot.

Electric Vehicle Parking: Limited free parking available on a first come first serve basis.

RIDE SHARE OR DROP OFF



DROP OFF LOCATION

A convenient drop-off zone is available all ride share, taxi, and private vehicles.. Vehicles enter through Kalaloa Gate (at junction on Kalaloa St & Salt Lake Blvd) and exit stadium parking lot onto Salt Lake Blvd through the exit gate. Do not drop off or pick up on Salt Lake Blvd. No entrance fee is required at drop off zone

PICK UP LOCATION

Patrons are encouraged to use the pedestrian cross walk and have drivers pick up before Kalaloa Street. Drivers use Salt Lake Blvd south bound lanes across the stadium. Do not use north bound traffic lanes to pick up. Cars will be exiting out of Main Salt Lake Blvd Gate 1.

ALTERNATE PARKING SITES

ALTERNATE PARKING SITES HOURS FEE LEEWARD COMMUNITY COLLEGE 2:00 PM to 1 hour after event. Free parking. $3.00/person (round trip) for shuttle service.

NO TAILGATING ALLOWED. RADFORD HIGH SCHOOL 12:00 PM to 1 hour after event. $5.00 parking. NO shuttle service.

TAILGATING ALLOWED STADIUM MARKETPLACE 10:30 AM to 1 hour after event. $8.00 parking. NO shuttle service.

NO TAILGATING ALLOWED

TICKETING INFORMATION

Main Box Office will be open Monday – Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm. Closed on weekends and holidays.

Main Box Office will be open on GAME DAY – 12:30pm – start of half time.

Tickets range from $37.00 – $97.00 based on availability.

Information line: 808.486.9300

Charge by phone: 808.944.2697 – Monday – Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm. Closed on weekends and holidays and event days. Subject to fees.

Internet: hawaiiathletics.com. Open 24 hours – on game day up to 2 hours prior to event time.

GAME DAY WILL CALL

Main Box Office (12:30pm – start of half) – tickets purchased via internet, charge by phone, AD/Coaches/UH Team

Turnstile Gate 1 (open at 3:00pm) – Hawaii team guests

Turnstile Gate 6 (open at 3:00pm)– Visiting Team

ONSITE ACTIVITIES

XTREME FUN ZONE: Before UH home football games families are invited to enjoy FREE keiki rides, jumpers, football throwing, and more available at the Xtreme Fun Zone, which is located in the parking lot across from the Aloha Stadium ticket office. Xtreme Fun Rentals is the title sponsor of the fun zone and will provide a wonderful mix of activities and entertainment beginning four hours before UH home football games and continuing to just before kickoff.

VENDOR VILLAGE (South Plaza by Turnstile Gate 2)

Stop by our Vendor Village presented by iHeart Radio. Enjoy music from your favorite iHeart radio stations, and interact with local businesses for your chance to receive free giveaways, discount offers, and prize drawings. And be sure to visit our new Stella Airstream lounge as DJs will be playing music until kick-off, so arrive early and join the fun.

PARTY ON THE PLAZA – PRE-GAME ENTERTAINMENT & ACTIVITIES (North Plaza)

· C-Stand Beer Garden – keeping you in tune with all the college games you watch while featuring over 16 varieties of beers to choose from!

· C-Gear Shop – Find the latest Official UH styles and exclusive designs only at the Aloha Stadium CGear Shop.

· Local Entertainment featuring The City Boys.

· Social Spot Photo Wall – Local artists Mark Visaya and Gary Lee of Pow Wow have created a one of a kind mural just for the Aloha Stadium you won’t want to miss. Be sure to tag us @AlohaStadiumHI #AlohaStadium.

University of Hawaii Promotions:Heineken is the game sponsor and will distribute 8,000 Rally Towels (available at all stadium gates) and award great prizes during the halftime promotional contest (register at Turnstile Gate 3). The 2019 UH women’s volleyball team will be introduced on the field during the first quarter. A UH student will compete in the “Raising Cane’s Quarterback Challenge” for the chance to win an Apple Watch during the first timeout of the fourth quarter. Fans are encouraged to visit the Xtreme Fun Zone before the game located in the parking lot across from the stadium ticket office. Also, register at Turnstile Gate 4 or 6 to win the “Best Seats In the House,” compliments of Papa John’s Pizza Hawaii and NAPA. The Farmers Hawaii Supa Bowzooka will be launching T-shirts into the stands between the first and second quarters.

GENERAL INFORMATION

SECURITYYour safety is our top priority. In addition to already existing measures, we have implemented new security features to enhance the safety and overall event experience for everyone. All ticket holders will be screened prior to entry at the turnstile gates. Please give yourself ample time to get to your seats.

BAG POLICYEach person shall be allowed one bag that does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” in size.

In addition, each person will be allowed to hand-carry a blanket, poncho or jacket, along with a soft-sided seat cushion. Exceptions will only be made for medically necessary items, after proper inspection. Non-approved bags must be returned to vehicle or discarded.

Strollers are allowed; however they must be collapsible and fit underneath the seat and stored safely without obstructing the aisle-ways for other guests.

All bags, jackets, guests and vehicles are subject to search upon entering the premises. Express lanes are available at each turnstile gate for persons without bags.

RESTRICTED ITEMS

The following items are PROHIBITED from entering the Aloha Stadium turnstiles:

Weapons; Noise Makers; Illegal Drugs; Cans & Bottles; Umbrellas; Coolers; Fireworks; Outside Food & Beverages (pre-made snack leis will be allowed but must be no larger than 4” x 4” x 2” and no liquids) ; Inflatable objects of any kind; Confetti; Balloons; Lasers; Poles & Sticks; Skateboards; rollerblades; Bicycles; Animals (except ADA-Compliant Service Animals); motorized remote controlled devices (including drones); or any items which may pose a health or safety issue to our guests and employees.

IMPORTANT NOTE: VIOLATORS ARE SUBJECT TO THE PROVISIONS OF STATE LAW AND EJECTION FROM THE ALOHA STADIUM PROPERTY. ***ALOHA STADIUM WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE FOR LOST OR STOLEN ITEMS

BEVERAGE CONTAINERS/FLASKSBeverage containers/flasks WILL be allowed for this event. Containers must be non-glass, 40oz or less and empty upon entry.

ATM/CASH

The Aloha Stadium recommends bringing cash. Parking, and several concessions are cash only. There will be limited number of ATMs available and guests should expect lines at the ATM’s.

FAN CODE OF CONDUCTThe Aloha Stadium are committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable game-day experience.

We want fans of all ages to enjoy the excitement and enthusiasm of the game. All fans are encouraged to respect the rights of others by displaying proper etiquette. In order to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment, we ask that fans refrain from the following behavior at all events:

Profanity or other offensive language or gestures, whether spoken, written or appearing on apparel

Smoking (including vaporizers, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco) outside of designated areas

Intoxication or excessive alcohol consumption or signs of substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior

Bringing prohibited items into the venue

Throwing of items or liquids

Entering the playing field or court at any time

Fighting or other threatening behavior, including verbal or physical harassment

Failure to retain ticket and/or present it to event staff if requested to do so

Resale of tickets at the venue

Violation of state or local laws

Failing to follow instruction of stadium personnel or stadium policies

Event patrons and guests who choose not to adhere to these provisions will be subject to ejection without refund, loss of ticket privileges for future games, and possible arrest and prosecution for violations

Failure to comply may result in ejection or arrest.

Fans are encouraged to report inappropriate behavior to management personnel.

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHINGFor assistance, text “ALOHA” to 78247 to report activity and location or you may call the Stadium Security Hotline at (808) 483-2807. Standard messaging rates apply.

SWAP MEET & MARKETPLACE

The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet will be closed on game day. They will reopen on Sunday, August 25 at 6:30am.

TAILGATE POLICY & PROHIBITED ITEMS…THE DO’S AND DON’TS OF TAILGATING AT ALOHA STADIUM.The TAILGATE POLICY is in place for the safety and enjoyment of ALL guests attending an event at the Aloha Stadium. The following is PROHIBITED in all parking areas:

RESERVING STALLS – Parking is on a first-come, first serve basis. Please arrange for vehicles who would like adjacent stalls for tailgating to enter the parking lot at the same time.

– Parking is on a first-come, first serve basis. Please arrange for vehicles who would like adjacent stalls for tailgating to enter the parking lot at the same time. UTILIZING MORE THAN ONE STALL – Vehicles, tables, chairs, BBQ pits and tents must be confined to only one stall. No pegging.

– Vehicles, tables, chairs, BBQ pits and tents must be confined to only one stall. No pegging. DUMPING – Please make sure hot coals are not dumped in the parking lot or trash receptacles.

– Please make sure hot coals are not dumped in the parking lot or trash receptacles. RECREATIONAL PLAY – No tossing of footballs, frisbees or any other type of objects. No bikes, scooters, rollerblades, and skateboards. No remote-control devices allowed on property.

– No tossing of footballs, frisbees or any other type of objects. No bikes, scooters, rollerblades, and skateboards. No remote-control devices allowed on property. ANIMALS – No animals are allowed at the Aloha Stadium, except for ADA-Compliant Service Animals.

– No animals are allowed at the Aloha Stadium, except for ADA-Compliant Service Animals. LIVE BANDS/LOUD MUSIC

NO LOITERING

NO TAILGATING – after the start of event and curfew is one hour after game.

– after the start of event and curfew is one hour after game. ADVERTISING – Soliciting, hawking, literature, selling and giveaways of any kind are prohibited without prior approval from the Aloha Stadium Management.

– Soliciting, hawking, literature, selling and giveaways of any kind are prohibited without prior approval from the Aloha Stadium Management. HIGH CAPACITY ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTAINERS – (i.e. kegs, party balls, etc.) -these items will be confiscated and may be disposed. Must be 21 years or older to possess and consume alcohol. *It is unlawful for any adult to provide or purchase alcohol for consumption by minors under the age of 21.

– (i.e. kegs, party balls, etc.) -these items will be confiscated and may be disposed. Must be 21 years or older to possess and consume alcohol. *It is unlawful for any adult to provide or purchase alcohol for consumption by minors under the age of 21. MOTORIZED REMOTE-CONTROLLED DEVICES

Please Be Advised: Aloha Stadium management would like to accommodate as many customers as reasonably possible in the stadium parking areas. To assist in this effort, we request that you adhere to the Aloha Stadium Guest Code of Conduct, parking, tailgating and other established policies. Aloha Stadium management also requests you refrain from reserving parking stalls/spaces, straddling/occupying adjoining stalls, and failing to park within a designated parking stall, or bringing any prohibited items onto the Aloha Stadium in accordance with these policies. Law enforcement and security officers will be patrolling the parking areas to ensure that these policies are followed. Violations of Aloha Stadium policies may result in fines of up to $150.00. HRS 109-(7).

BANNERS/SIGNS

Will be allowed, however they must be made of paper or soft fabric that can be rolled up. Cannot be affixed to the stadium or obstruct the view of other guests.

CAMERAS/VIDEO RECORDERSGuests are allowed to bring still cameras provided they do not have detachable lenses and do not interfere with other guests’ view of the event. Camera lenses are limited to 3-inches. Tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, lights and camera bags are not permitted. Guests may not reproduce or rebroadcast any films, photographs, digital images or video filmed at the stadium without the express written permission of the University of Hawaii.

SMOKING

Smoking is prohibited except within a posted designated smoking area. (this includes vapor and electronic cigarettes). Violators are subject to removal. Smoking in any other areas could lead to arrest, and this would be considered a misdemeanor.

SEATINGAloha Stadium patrons are responsible for their own conduct as well as the conduct of their guests and/or persons using their tickets. Stadium staff will strive to maintain an atmosphere where all in attendance can enjoy the concert/performance. Event patrons and guests in violation of the Guest Code of Conduct may be subject to ejection, arrest, and/or loss of ticket privileges for future events.

Please arrive with enough time to enter the stadium with the anticipation of long lines and everyone arriving at the same time. Please be courteous and respectful to those seated around you and refrain from behavior that interferes with others’ ability to enjoy the event. Remember that every attendee wants to enjoy this event, not just you. Similarly, stadium personnel strive to treat all guests in a consistent, professional and courteous manner.

If the behavior of a patron or patrons around you becomes disruptive or violates the Guest Code of Conduct, the incident should be reported to the nearest usher or security person. To report an incident discreetly during an event, a text can be placed to the Security Office using the keyword ALOHA to 78247 to report activity and location. You may also call the Stadium Security Hotline at 483-2807.