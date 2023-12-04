HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 1.9 billion dollar purchase of Hawaiian Air by Alaska Airlines will soon have the two companies operate under one loyalty program.

According to Alaska Airlines CEO, Ben Minicucci, the Hawaiian Airlines brand, “will remain not only in name, but also in the distinctive branding that appears on the Hawaiian airplanes [and] at airports.”

The dual companies hope the acquisition will make them more competitive by adding additional destinations and delivering more for its travelers without guests losing any benefits.

The buyout will result in Alaska Airlines making more than $13 billion in annual revenue, 365 aircraft, 1,400 flights a day serving 138 destinations, including 29 international and over 1,200 destinations globally, per Minicucci.

The combined airline will be powered by about 31,000 employees in Hawaii, Alaska, the West Coast and other locations throughout the world, stated Minicucci. However, the possibility of layoffs are still a concern for Hawaiian Air employees.

“Alaska is committed to taking care of our employees,” said Hawaiian Airlines President & CEO, Peter Ingram. “They’ve already committed to protecting all the union jobs.”

Alaska Airline’s CEO stated the company will need both unionized and nonunionized employees to manage operations in the state. As of now Alaska Airlines has not, “figured out exactly what those numbers are,” but Minicucci is “hopeful it’ll be a significant number that exists today.”

For guests wondering about their benefits through Hawaiian Airlines, officials said not to worry.

“If you’re an elite member on Hawaiian, we will transfer you to that same status on Alaska Airlines. So the loyalty program will become one,” stated Minicucci.

Guest mileage points would also transfer, according to both airline officials. However, locals believe representing the state’s culture through Hawaii’s only airline carrier of nearly 95 years is just as important as keeping the benefits.

“Hawaiian Airlines representing Hawaii is way better than being underneath Alaska,” stated Hawaiian Airlines flyer, Zander Abalos. “Having Hawaiian fly for Hawaiian people is keeping Hawaii, Hawaii, right? And keeping the aloha alive.”

Hawaiian Airlines flyer, Mike Schorr, also agreed, “We have our own identity at the end of the day. And slowly but surely, I feel sometimes that we’re losing it.”

Other frequent flyers like Peter Muntyan believe the acquisition will be a big improvement.

“We’ve been flying with both Hawaii and Alaska, so we have better experience with Alaska than Hawaii. So I think by Alaska taking over, Hawaii should be better service from now on,” said Muntyan.

For now, both locals and visitors are hoping it will become more clear exactly what changes will be made and what features will stay in the next 12 to 18 months when the deal between both airlines closes.