What is Hawaii’s official state sweet snack?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A survey reveals that Hawaii residents voted shave ice as the official state sweet snack.

Sweet treat specialists, Funky Chunky, surveyed 3,800 Americans to find out if they were to choose an official sweet treat to represent their state, what would it be?

The study found that in Hawaii, the number one sweet snack was Shave ice with 55% of the vote.

In second place, 19% of respondents in the Aloha State voted for lilikoi butter on pancakes.

In third place with 13% of the vote, Hawaii residents voted for malasadas.

