A whale shark was spotted earlier today off Ala Moana Beach.

A skipper from the scuba dive catamaran “Kahala Kai” said that the whale shark was reportedly 10-12 ft. in length.

Only my 2nd sighting in over 40 yrs of skippering boats off Waikiki…”WHALE-SHARK!”…only about 10 to 12 ft long but pretty AWESOME!!!!!….ALOOOOHA!!!!! Posted by Krash Nishimura on Thursday, August 15, 2019

The skipper witnessed the shark while he and his companions were diving at the Sea Tiger Wreck.