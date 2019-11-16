Wet season storm to bring heavy rains to islands through early next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front passing through Kauai tonight and a low level trough approaching the Big Island will bring increasing cloud cover and showers over the next several days.

An upper level low approaching the state on Sunday will bring unstable conditions, allowing for locally heavy showers to develop and possibly some thunderstorms.

With trades beginning to return on Saturday, a wet trade wind pattern is expected this weekend through the first half of next week as the upper low lingers near the state.