MAUI (KHON2) — A brush fire broke out in the area just off Maui Veterans Highway just north of the Central Maui Baseyard on Wednesday, Sept. 11, around 2:15 p.m.

According to the Maui Fire Department, the fire was determined as accidental, which occurred when welders were working on piping. Welders tried putting out the fire with extinguishers on hand but were unable to do so.

The fire was extinguished at 3:53 p.m. and had scorched about two acres of light brush.