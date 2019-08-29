Woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke to find it missing

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a possible carjacker apparently removed a sleeping 80-year-old woman from her parked car before stealing the vehicle and leaving her in the driveway.

Hamilton police say the woman told them she’d fallen asleep in her parked car in a driveway around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but woke to find the vehicle missing at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the woman didn’t remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face.

Authorities found the empty vehicle Thursday afternoon in Trenton.

No arrest had been made as of midday Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high"

Increased warmth and humidity this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Increased warmth and humidity this weekend"

More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan"

Kupuna Life: Flipping through a legacy of knowledge and smiles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kupuna Life: Flipping through a legacy of knowledge and smiles"

kapolei warehouse fire intentionally set

Thumbnail for the video titled "kapolei warehouse fire intentionally set"

Armitage found guilty of negligent homicide that killed Nanakuli teen, Kaulana Werner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Armitage found guilty of negligent homicide that killed Nanakuli teen, Kaulana Werner"
More Local News

Trending Stories