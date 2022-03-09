HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strange sight in the sky above Oahu had many people reaching out to KHON2 and wondering what exactly were those floating objects.

Some people said that it looked like big white balloons but others have also said they seemed like floating lights at night.

The aerospace and defense company, Raven Aerostar, confirmed on March 9 that what people were seeing were two unmanned stratospheric balloons.

The company said in a statement, “our stratospheric balloon systems are not typical weather balloons. They carry out a variety of missions, from providing mobile network coverage in the wake of a natural disaster to monitoring active wildfires.”

The balloons are said to continue to be over the islands through at least March 11.

According to Raven Aerostar, neither of the balloons can monitor ground activity and do not have any cameras or sensors. The balloons are for research and testing the endurance of Raven Aerostar flight systems.

“Both balloons are equipped with transponders, and we are in constant contact with the FAA throughout all flights,” said the company.