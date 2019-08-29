Georgia kayaker chased by 360-pound gator: ‘I just paddled’

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia kayaker says he could only think of paddling faster after realizing he wasn’t alone in a pond.

Bo Storey told WRDW-TV , “I just paddled and paddled. …” on Monday to get away from a 10-foot, 360 pound (163.29 kilogram) alligator that got as close as 5 feet (1.52 meters) from the back of his kayak.

News outlets report Richmond County deputies received a call from Storey saying he was being chased by the behemoth. Storey was practicing for a bass fishing tournament. Deputies arrived on the scene and wrestled the massive gator with help from hunter Trey Durant and his friend Robby Amerson.

The alligator was clearly not afraid of humans and was deemed a nuisance so it was legally killed by Durant.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high"

Increased warmth and humidity this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Increased warmth and humidity this weekend"

More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan"

Kupuna Life: Flipping through a legacy of knowledge and smiles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kupuna Life: Flipping through a legacy of knowledge and smiles"

kapolei warehouse fire intentionally set

Thumbnail for the video titled "kapolei warehouse fire intentionally set"

Armitage found guilty of negligent homicide that killed Nanakuli teen, Kaulana Werner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Armitage found guilty of negligent homicide that killed Nanakuli teen, Kaulana Werner"
More Local News

Trending Stories