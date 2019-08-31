Connecticut man walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 76-year-old Connecticut man is walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park in an effort to promote peace and not just between the two fan bases.

Al Forte, of Stamford, Connecticut, tells the Providence Journal , he’s asking people along the way to pray for peace on earth, handing out cards showing six soldiers praying.

Forte began his trek after a Red Sox-Yankees game on Aug. 4 and plans to arrive in Boston in time for a game between to the two clubs on Friday night.

He has a friend who picks him up each night and takes him to a hotel, then drives him back to where he left off in the morning to continue his journey.

Forte won’t see which team he roots for, describing himself as a former Brooklyn Dodgers fan.

