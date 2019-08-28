Basketball-sized world-record grapefruit grown in Louisiana

From left, Cora Dutschke, 3, Audrey Brouillette, 3, Darrell Brouillette, 8, and Emily Brouillette, 6, grandchildren of Slidell’s Mary Beth and Doug Meyer, wear intrigued looks as they put their hands on the new world-record grapefruit, before the Meyers were presented with framed certificates from the Guinness Book of World Records by Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, for the seven pound, 14.64 ounce grapefruit that they grew, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in a ceremony held at LDAF offices in Baton Rouge, La. The grapefruit was 13.6 ounces (385.6 grams) heavier and 1¼ inches (3.2 centimeters) bigger around than the 2006 record, set in Brazil. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A basketball-sized grapefruit has brought two world records to a Louisiana couple.

The giant citrus grew in the yard of Mary Beth and Doug Meyer of Slidell.

The Guinness Book of World Records says it’s the world’s heaviest and largest in circumference.

It weighed 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces (3.6 kilograms) and measured 28¾ inches (73 centimeters) around. That’s almost as big around as an NBA basketball.

The grapefruit was 13.6 ounces (385.6 grams) heavier and 1¼ inches (3.2 centimeters) bigger around than the 2006 record, set in Brazil.

State Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain presented a Guinness certificate to the couple Tuesday in Baton Rouge. His department provided the equipment for the official weighing and measuring in January.

Spokeswoman Veronica Mosgrove says official word came recently.

