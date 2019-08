Weekly blood drives to resume at UH, high schools

As students head back to school this fall, the Blood Bank of Hawaii will resume weekly blood drives every Tuesday at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, in addition to its daily drives held across the state. The Blood Bank will also host back to school drives at the following high schools and universities in September:

Chaminade University (Sept 5)

Waipahu High School (Sept 6)

University of Hawaii West Oahu (Sept 11)

Windward Community College (Sept 11-12)

Waialua Intermediate and High School (Sept 13)

Hawaii Pacific University (Sept 13)

Brigham Young University (Sept 26-27)

Radford High School (Sept 16)

Sign up to save lives today. The general requirements to be a blood donor are simple:

Be in good health Be 18 years of age or older (16-17 year old donors with signed Blood Bank of Hawaii parent/legal guardian consent) Weigh 110 pounds or more (Additional height/weight requirements apply for female donors 16-18 years old) Bring photo ID with date of birth