Week-long diaper drive collection begins at Windward Mall

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A week-long diaper drive starts Saturday, May 1 at Windward Mall.

Diapers for babies and adults are welcome.

Diapers can be dropped off at the Kūpuna Power location next to Ross Dress for Less on the first floor from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 1 to May 8.

The final day of the drop off is a drive-thru on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Windward Mall parking lot.

The diaper drive is coordinated by Kūpuna Power and the Aloha Diaper Bank.

According to the state, National Diaper Bank Network and Aloha United Way, 48 percent of local households are struggling to cover the basic living expenses.

The Aloha Diaper Bank has a goal to distribute essential diapers to Hawai’i families struggling with diaper needs due to low income, homelessness and emergency crisis.

(Courtesy Windward Mall and Aloha Diaper Bank)

Since 2019, the Aloha Diaper Bank gave out more than 130,000 clean diapers to over 2,500 children.

Last September, the Aloha Diaper Bank collected donations throughout Windward Mall and distributed essential diapers, Pull-Ups and baby wipes to 500 families.