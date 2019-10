HONOLULU (KHON2)

A weakening, dissipating cold front is expected to move down from the north, reaching Kaua’i late Sunday afternoon.

The front will then dissipate near O’ahu Monday.

This process will bring an increase in windward and mauka showers to especially Kaua’i and O’ahu through Monday night.

A more normal trade wind regime returns on Tuesday with locally breezy trades in place by Wednesday night.

A boost in trade showers may occur on Wednesday night through Thursday.