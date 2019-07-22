WCCC inmate fails to return from furlough pass

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) inmate Joselyn Punio failed to return to the facility from her Bridge furlough program pass.

She was supposed to return by 6 p.m. State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified of her failure to return.

Punio is 28-years-old, 5’4” tall and weighs 138 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Punio is serving time for Burglary 1, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle and Criminal Property Damage 2.

Escape 2 is expected to be added to her charges.

Her next parole hearing was scheduled for July 22.

Anyone who sees Punio is urged to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.

Project Bridge is a work furlough program that is run out of WCCC. The program is designed to assist female offenders with transitioning back to society through employment, education and substance abuse after-care treatment.

