WCCC inmate expected to earn escape charge after failing to return from furlough pass

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) inmate Brandi Ho failed to return to the facility from her Bridge furlough program pass. She was supposed to return by 3:30 p.m. State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified of her failure to return.

Ho is 33-years-old, 5’3” tall and weighs 86 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ho is serving time for Forgery 1, Theft 2 and Attempted Theft 2. Escape 2 is expected to be added to her charges. Her next parole hearing was scheduled for December of this year.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.

Project Bridge is a work furlough program that is run out of WCCC. The program is designed to assist female offenders with transitioning back to society through employment, education and substance abuse after-care treatment.