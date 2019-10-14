WCCC extended furlough inmate fails to return to Fernhurst furlough home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) extended furlough inmate Rosa Demile failed to return to the YWCA Fernhurst furlough home in Makiki Monday morning.

State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified by YWCA Fernhurst.

59-year-old Demile is 5’2” tall and weighs 135 lbs. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Demile was serving time for Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Personal Information, Identity Theft 2, Forgery 2, and Theft 2. Escape 2 is expected to be added to her charges. Her next parole hearing is scheduled for March 2020.

If you see her, please call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.