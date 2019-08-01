Water service shutdown scheduled for Koloa area on August 7-8

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water (DOW) announces a water service shutdown scheduled for customers located along a portion of Maluhia Road; between Alaneo Road and Kōloa Road, including Emi Road and a portion of Wailaau Road in Kōloa on Wednesday, August 7 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, weather permitting.

The four-hour water service shutdown is necessary in order to allow contractor, Koga Engineering & Construction Inc. to connect a new 6-inch bypass line to the existing water system.

Customers located in the affected area are advised to prepare for the service shutdown by taking the following steps:

Store enough water to meet your needs during the shutdown.

Notify family, friends, tenants, and neighbors that may be affected by the service shutdown.

Those with faulty water heaters should ensure that water heaters do not empty during the shutdown.

Businesses should plan appropriately prior to and during a service shutdown.

To monitor updates online, visit www.facebook.com/KauaiDOW.

For more information please call the Department of Water at 245-5461.