Water service shutdown scheduled for Koloa area on August 7-8

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water (DOW) announces a water service shutdown scheduled for customers located along a portion of Maluhia Road; between Alaneo Road and Kōloa Road, including Emi Road and a portion of Wailaau Road in Kōloa on Wednesday, August 7 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, weather permitting.
The four-hour water service shutdown is necessary in order to allow contractor, Koga Engineering & Construction Inc. to connect a new 6-inch bypass line to the existing water system.
Customers located in the affected area are advised to prepare for the service shutdown by taking the following steps:
- Store enough water to meet your needs during the shutdown.
- Notify family, friends, tenants, and neighbors that may be affected by the service shutdown.
- Those with faulty water heaters should ensure that water heaters do not empty during the shutdown.
- Businesses should plan appropriately prior to and during a service shutdown.
- To monitor updates online, visit www.facebook.com/KauaiDOW.
For more information please call the Department of Water at 245-5461.