Water main repair on Farrington Highway in Waialua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a water main break on Farrington Highway between Kaukonahua Roadand Otake Store in the Waialua area.

A BWS troubleshooter is on site and a crew is being assembled to initiate repairs.

The size of the water main and extent of the repairs are unknown at this time, though zero BWS customers are without water service.

All lanes of Farrington Highway are open.

However, when the repair crew arrives on scene, one lane will be closed and a contraflow will be in effect.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate travel route until further notice.

Work is expected to continue throughout the day.