Water main break on Makiki Street affects 22 customers

Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are responding to a main break on 1965 Makiki Street between Makiki Heights Drive and Round Top Drive.

Twenty-two customers, including Hanahauoli School, is without water service at this time, and will be without water service for the duration of the repair. A repair crew is being assembled and will be working overnight to restore water service as quickly as possible.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. An update will be provided when additional information, such as the location of water wagon, becomes available.