HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is responding to a water main break on Kuliouou Road between Kalanianaole Highway and Keoki Place.

A BWS troubleshooter is onsite to investigate and to close nearby water valves to stop water loss.

Customers in the Kuliouou area may notice lower than normal water pressure, or no water at all. The size of the water main and total number of customers affected is unknown at this time. BWS staff is working as quickly as possible to restore water and make repairs to the water main as quickly as possible.

The mauka bound lane of Kuliouou Road is closed between Kalanianaole Highway and Keoki Place. Motorists are advised to use Elelupe Road as an alternate travel route.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available.