Watch out: Craigslist scam steals and launders money from victims with gift cards

LIHUE (KHON2) — Kauai police are warning the public to be aware of an online Craigslist scam that attempts to steal and launder money from victims through the use of gift cards.

According to recent reports, customers on Craigslist seeking large purchase items are asked by the scammer to pay for those items via multiple gift cards from companies such as eBay and iTunes.

“Once those gift cards are paid for and given to the posing seller, they become virtually untraceable,” said Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce of the Investigative Services Bureau. “We want the public to be aware of this scam and others like it in order to avoid falling victim.”

As the holiday season approaches, police are reminding the public to be vigilant in preventing other types of scams.

“Unfortunately, there are many scams that exist these days and the holidays are a common time when scams are more prevalent,” said Assistant Chief Ponce. “While our hope is not to scare anyone, it is important to remind the public to be aware of these type of fraudulent activities. Once you give money to a con artist, it is very unlikely you will get it back.”

Residents are reminded to use the following scam prevention tips:

Be wary of suspicious payment methods.

Use caution when responding to unsolicited calls or e-mails, or unknown individuals on social networking sites.

Do not answer or return calls from unknown numbers.

Check your bank, credit card, and phone statements regularly. If you see an unknown or unauthorized charge, immediately notify your bank or service provider.

Senior citizens are popular targets for scam artists as they tend to be more trusting of unknown individuals. Responsible family members should help to keep them safe.

If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

If you suspect a scam or suspicious activity, please call the Kauai Police Department at 241-1711 and file an official police report.