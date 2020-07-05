Fourth of July fireworks across the Las Vegas skies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fireworks are expected to fill the skies across the Las Vegas valley Saturday night in celebration of the 4th of July. 8 News Now and other stations across the Nexstar Station Group will be live-streaming two of the largest fireworks shows right here, starting at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time.

Starting at 6 p.m. (HST) will be the “Star-Spangled Sky Fireworks Event” in Henderson. The show will actually consist of four display locations throughout Henderson:

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Lake Las Vegas

M Resort Spa & Casino

The Legacy Golf Club

Then at 7 p.m. (HST), 8 News Now will carry the fireworks show live from the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas.

You can catch those shows on the following Facebook Pages and or websites:

