Watch: Kylo Ren attempts to recruit baby Mandalorian to the ‘dark side ‘

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WFLA) – A young California boy dressed as the popular “Mandalorian” was nearly recruited to the dark side at Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.

Not only did little Logan get to show up in full Mandalorian cosplay (that his dad made), he also got to live a Star Wars fan’s dream meeting Star Wars hero, Rey, and her adversary, Kylo Ren.

“You should be proud to serve the First Order,” Kylo tells him before a stormtrooper officially welcomes him in.

Emanuel tells WFLA, this was Logan’s first visit to Galaxy’s Edge and will definitely be remembered for a long time!

You can see more pictures from the Logans’ trip to Galaxy’s Edge on their cosplay Instagram account along with more handmade costumes and their own personal “Baby Yoda” figures.