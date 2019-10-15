Washington visitor dies in waters off Waiohai Beach in Poipu

POIPU (KHON2) – A 49-year-old male visitor died Sunday in waters off Waiohai Beach in Poipu.

He has been identified as Karl Lechner of Washington.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was snorkeling with his wife at approximately 11:30 a.m. when she discovered him unresponsive in the water. She called out for help and swam Lechner towards the shore where she was assisted by bystanders.

Lifeguards arrived on the scene and immediately began administering CPR. Responding firefighters and AMR medics arrived shortly after and took over advanced resuscitation efforts while in transport to Wilcox Hospital. The man could not be revived and was pronounced dead by a medical doctor at Wilcox Hospital.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of his death, but foul play is not suspected.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted the man’s family.