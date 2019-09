HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Elmer Nakiso-Torres III, who is wanted for a $200,000 Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear on September 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. for Jury Selection.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300