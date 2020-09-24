War Memorial Stadium parking lot will reopen on Sept. 28

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The War Memorial Stadium parking lot on Maui will reopen to the public on Monday, Sept. 28, after the completion of a $3 million beautification project.

Improvements include new pavement, a new underground drainage system and 130 new trees. Overgrown trees were removed due to their roots damaging the asphalt and parking stalls.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino took part in a blessing ceremony on the morning of Sept. 23, announcing that the new parking lot also includes 40 new parking stalls, raised sidewalks for pedestrian safety and improved traffic flow.

“These improvements will making parking easier and safer for residents who come here to enjoy recreational facilities at the War Memorial Complex,” Mayor Victorino said.

Though the parking lot opens on Sept. 8, War Memorial Stadium remains closed in compliance with current COVID-19 standards.

