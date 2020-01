HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are asking the public’s help in locating a 60-year-old woman.

Police identified her as Wanda Denham, who is also known as Wanda Aina of South Kona.

She’s wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Anyone with information on Denham’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.