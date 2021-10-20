WakeUp2Day: Manoa Valley Theatre responds to new Indoor and Outdoor Entertainment Venue Guidelines on Oahu

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New guidelines on Oahu are in effect which will allow entertainment venues indoor and outdoor to operate at 50% capacity but with limitations still in place.

Dallis Ontiveros went to Manoa Valley Theatre with more on their response.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories