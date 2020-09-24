Waipahu woman charged for violating state’s quarantine order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 58-year-old Waipahu woman was arrested for violating the state’s mandatory quarantine order, the Attorney General’s Office reported on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Officials said that Sharon Ann Kotoshirodo was accused of shopping at a local grocery store at three separate times after she arrived in Honolulu on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Kotoshirodo was arrested Wednesday morning by special agents from the Attorney General’s Office. She was then charged and released on $2,000 bail.

