Wailua Loop Road closed to vehicular traffic during road repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Last spring, the Wailua Management Road, also known as “Loop Road” which leads to the Blue Hole in the Wailua area experienced severe damage due to heavy rains, falling trees and landslides.

The conditions continue to deteriorate and are posing a public safety hazard.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will be blocking vehicular access as of Thursday, August 8, 2019 until further notice. Repairs to the Loop Road will be ongoing and will involve repairing sections of the road and river crossings that were damaged by ongoing heavy rains and flooding.

The road was closed May 25, 2018 to all vehicle access beyond Keahua Arboretum parking lot, due to hazardous road conditions caused by recent weather events. The entire Wailua portion of the Lihue-Koloa Forest Reserve is open for foot traffic, vehicular access will remain closed.

Pedestrian traffic is not encouraged due to the hazardous conditions and the difficulty the area presents for emergency services to respond in the event of an accident. When the road and area is safe, the road will be re-opened for public use.