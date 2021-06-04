Waikiki Aquarium to offer activities, events in honor of World Ocean Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki Aquarium is celebrating World Ocean Month by offering a variety of activities and events throughout the month of June.

Throughout the month of June, the Waikīkī Aquarium will be hosting the following activities and events:

World Ocean Day Beach Clean-Up on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each group of up to 10 people will receive buckets and supplies at the Aquarium and proceed to clean the surrounding parks and beaches. All participants must follow the state tier 3 guidelines. Advanced registration is required as space is limited. Register here.

Sunscreen Trade-In on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests can stop by ‘The Shop’ on World Ocean Day to trade in their sunscreen and purchase reef safe sunscreen to receive 15% off their entire gift shop purchase. Shoppers can also take advantage of the sale by scheduling an appointment by contacting shop@waikikiaquarium.org. Proceeds will benefit Aquarium programs, exhibits and research.

Educational Resources Throughout June

During World Ocean Month, the Aquarium will be releasing new virtual educational resources on its Facebook.

“World Ocean Month reminds us just how essential the ocean is to our livelihood as it connects us all,” said Dr. Andrew Rossiter, Director of the Waikiki Aquarium. “There’s no better way to celebrate than to invite the community to learn about our oceans and Pacific marine life, and provide an opportunity to care for our local waters.”

The Aquarium also invites the public to sign the 30×30 petition in support of the global movement to protect 30% of the plant’s lands, waters and ocean by 2030.

For more information about Waikiki Aquarium’s World Ocean Month activities and events, click here.