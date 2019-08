HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for folks who go to the Waianae Neighborhood Community Center.

Crews will begin renovations Wednesday to the parking lot.

The center itself will remain open during its normal hours, but parking will be limited to a grassy area.

Visitors are encouraged to have someone drop them off if possible.

The parking lot will be closed Thursday and next Monday.

The contractor will work through the three-day weekend to complete the job.